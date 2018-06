Sun, Sharks And Seaports Top NYC Summer Fun ListCBS2's Andrea Grymes and Christopher Heywood of New York City’s Tourism Board run through summer fun activities happening around the area.

6/23 Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports

Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing 3 Teenagers Outside Broadway ShowPolice say three teenage girls were sexually abused by a man on the street around 11 p.m. Friday night after a performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on 44th Street in Manhattan's theater district. CBS2's Jenna Deangelis reports.

70-Year-Old Queens Man Stabbed To DeathPolice are investigating the stabbing death of a 70-year-old man in Queens Village after his body was found lying in his driveway outside his home. CBS2's Jenna Deangelis reports.

50-Mile Run Honors Navy SEALsMore than a dozen local athletes are taking part in a run that's nearly two marathons long. They began the 50-mile trek Friday night at Engine 53/Ladder 43 in East Harlem, bound for Ronkonkoma in honor of Navy SEAL Michael Murphy and the rest of his team. They were killed behind enemy lines in Afghanistan 13 years ago this week.

Wet Weather Ahead This WeekendCBS2's Lonnie Quinn with the latest weather forecast.