Actor Alec Baldwin Goes On Twitter Rant After Wife Accused Of Tweeting At Gandolfini’s Funeral

Actor Denies Allegations, Deletes Own Twitter Account After Outburst June 28, 2013 5:42 PM
Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, James Gandolfini, The Daily Mail, Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Alec Baldwin went on an explosive rant on Twitter to defend his wife after she was accused of tweeting while they attended the funeral for “Sopranos” star James Gandolfini.

The British newspaper The Daily Mail claims Baldwin’s 29-year-old yoga instructor wife, Hilaria, tweeted about fruit smoothie recipes and shopping for a wedding anniversary present during the funeral services Thursday.

In response, the 55-year-old actor fired off a series of tweets saying, “My wife and I attend a funeral to pay our respects to an old friend, and some toxic Brit writes this [expletive] trash.”

Another tweet against the author of the article read, “I’m gonna find you, George Stark, you toxic queen, I’m gonna [expletive] you up.”

“How much of this [expletive] are people supposed to take? With these [expletive] blatant lies EVERY DAY,” Baldwin wrote.

Hilaria Baldwin later wrote on Twitter, “FYI I don’t believe in bringing phones into a funeral and I never did and I never would.”

She also defended her husband saying, “My husband fights for me fiercely. It hurts to be misunderstood and it hurts to see your loved one in pain-even more so when she is pregnant.”

The actor refused to comment when asked about the incident Friday morning by CBS 2’s Janelle Burrell.

But outside their Greenwich Village apartment, his wife was very much vocal and on the defensive, accusing the press of bullying her, Burrell reported.

“I don’t understand Twitter half the time,” she told Burrell.

“I don’t believe in bringing your phone into church. Do you understand that?” she added. “That’s the time between me and God, me and my last respects to Jimmy and the fact that people have made it about other things is really shameful.”

“Somebody with a computer decides to write a lot of lies and it really hurts. It really hurts,” Mrs. Baldwin said.

Before deactivating his Twitter account, Alec Baldwin announced that he fired his publicist. For now, his account remains deactivated.

In a statement , Baldwin continued to deny that his wife was tweeting during the service saying she left her phone in the car and that the timeline of the tweets doesn’t match up.

The Daily Mail announced that it would seek clarification from Twitter as to when the tweets were sent.

This isn’t the first time Baldwin’s temper has landed him in the public eye.

In February, he reportedly got into a confrontation with a photographer.

Last June, a photographer accused Baldwin of punching him outside the Manhattan Marriage License Bureau. Baldwin denied the claims.

And last March, Baldwin got into a confrontation with a flight attendant after he allegedly refused to turn of his phone before take-off.

