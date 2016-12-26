Suspect In Deadly Mount Vernon Nightclub Shooting Charged With Murder

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The suspect in a deadly Christmas morning shooting at a nightclub in Mount Vernon that left one dead and five others injured now faces murder charges.

Authorities say Errol Hillary, 39, of the Bronx, fired off shots near the entrance of The Mansion club around 4:30 a.m. Christmas morning.

He reportedly came back after being kicked out and started shooting. Police and club workers managed to subdue Hillary following the incident.

Mount Vernon spokeswoman Maria Donovan said the early morning shooting resulted in the death of club co-owner Oneil Bandoo, who leaves behind a wife and children.

Relatives were outside city court Monday morning as Hillary was arraigned.

“It’s just a terrible day for our whole family,” Brian Deaver, Bandoo’s father, said. “For his wife, for his mother — it was horrible, it was horrible for me.”

CBS2 reported that he had been out on bail since earlier this year when he was charged with an attempted murder in a completely separate case.

Authorities say the suspect remains in custody and no bail has been set.