Authorities: Father Confesses To Killing Mother, Son Found Dead In Hamilton Heights Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have charged a man with murder after a 36-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son were found dead in an apartment in Hamilton Heights earlier this week.
Authorities say Isaac Duran, 21, confessed to strangling Felicia Barahona, who was found dead with an electrical cord around her neck on Monday, CBS2 reported.
He also confessed to drowning his son, Miguel Barahona, 4, who was found upside down with his head submerged in a bathtub.
Barahona was fired in 2013 by the Department of Education for having a sexual relationship with Duran while she was a teacher at Dewitt High School in the Bronx.
Duran apparently told police he “didn’t like the way she was raising the child,” and that Barahona was “interfering” in his relationship with his new girlfriend, CBS2 reported.
Authorities say Duran has no history of psychological issues.
Duran has been charged with murder.