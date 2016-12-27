Active Shooter Fears Prompt After Christmas Chaos At Area Malls

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —Malls are usually chaotic the day after Christmas, but not like this.

Panicked crowds ran for their lives after fights broke out at 10 shopping centers across the country — including several malls in the Tri-State area, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

In each case, fears of an active shooter were caused by minor disturbances that were misunderstood.

In New Jersey, police responded to The Mills at Jersey Gardens Monday evening after an altercation prompted a panic among shoppers around 5:00 pm.

Police initially received reports of gunshots inside the mall, prompting law enforcement officials with long guns to search the food court after shoppers heard a sudden, sharp loud noise.

“It sounded like shots to me,” shopper Carol Kuhn told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. “I’ve heard gunfire before and that’s what it sounds like to me.”

It was a similar scene at the Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island, where a large fight broke out in the food court at around 6:30 p.m., causing a “large stampede.”

The altercation led to more than 70 calls to 911 and resulted in minor injuries to at least seven people.

The food court fight sent chairs and tables crashing to the ground.

“Those type of sounds could mimic the sound of a shot fired to someone who doesn’t know what a shot fired sounds like and then all of a sudden they start running,” Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, of the Nassau County Police Department, said.

Widespread confusion and fear was seen in 10 cities across the nation, with incidents reported in Aurora, Illinois, Manchester Connecticut, Tempe, Arizona and Fort Worth, among others.

No arrests were made in New Jersey or Long Island.

Both malls will reopen on Tuesday.