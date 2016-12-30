US Closing Russian Compound On Long Island Amid Sanctions Over Alleged Election Interference

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Russian compound on Long Island is being shut down Friday as part of several actions the United States is taking to punish Russia for its alleged hacking interference with the U.S. presidential election.

The sanctions were announced Thursday as a report by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI was released that detailed Russia’s efforts to interfere in the U.S. presidential election by hacking U.S. political sites and email accounts.

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” President Barack Obama said in part in a statement. “In addition to holding Russia accountable for what it has done, the United States and friends and allies around the world must work together to oppose Russia’s efforts to undermine established international norms of behavior, and interfere with democratic governance.”

Obama said Russians will no longer have access to two Russian government-owned compounds in the U. S., one in Maryland and the other in Glen Cove, Long Island.

The State Department also has kicked out 35 Russian diplomats from its embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco, giving them and their families 72 hours to leave the U.S. The diplomats were declared persona non grata for acting in a “manner inconsistent with their diplomatic status.”

“All their credentials will be revoked so they won’t be able to, they’ll have no diplomatic immunity here,” said White House spokesman Eric Schultz.

According to a White House fact sheet, the shut downs and expulsions are in response to “harassment of our diplomatic personnel in Russia” that have gone “far beyond international diplomatic norms of behavior,” CBS News reported.

“Russia was engaged in malicious cyber activity intended to interfere with our election,” said Schultz.

At the gate of the Glenn Cove facility Thursday night, a man who answered the intercom refused to answer CBS2’s questions.

The report released Thursday identified two Russian intelligence agencies and three companies that allegedly assisted. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia’s goal was to help Donald Trump win the election, an assessment Trump has dismissed as ridiculous.

Trump said the U.S. should move on, but in a sign he was no longer totally brushing off the allegations, he said he planned to meet with U.S. intelligence leaders next week to learn more.

Meanwhile, the move by Obama received bi-partisan support.

“These sanctions and this expelling of Russian operatives sends a strong signal,” said U.S. Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.). “I wish the president had done this a year ago, maybe two years ago.”

Incoming U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who said in part, “We need to punch back and punch back hard.”

Russian officials have denied the Obama administration’s accusation that the Russian government was trying to influence the U.S. presidential election.

On Thursday, Russian authorities ordered the closure of the Anglo-American School of Moscow, where several children of U.S. Embassy personnel attend.

Russia’s foreign minister has also suggested expelling 35 U.S. diplomats in response to the U.S. sanctions.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in televised remarks on Friday that the foreign ministry and other agencies have suggested that President Vladimir Putin order expulsion of 31 employees of the U.S. embassy in Moscow and 4 diplomats from the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg.

Another suggestion is to bar U.S. diplomats from using their summer retreat on the outskirts of Moscow and a warehouse in the south of Moscow.

A spokesman for Putin says Moscow regrets the new sanctions and will consider retaliatory measures.

