Manhunt Underway For Assailant In Istanbul Nightclub Shooting

ISTANBUL (CBSNewYork/AP) — A manhunt is on in Turkey for an assailant who opened fire inside a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 39 people.

Close to 70 others were injured in what authorities described as a terror attack.

CCTV footage shows that the assailant in a nightclub shooting in Istanbul wore a Santa Claus hat for part of the attack, which unfolded despite increased security measures.

The footage, obtained by the Associated Press from Haberturk newspaper, shows the male assailant dressed in black and carrying a backpack as he shoots down a police officer outside the Reina nightclub.

Footage taken by a different camera shows him inside the swanky club in Istanbul’s Ortakoy neighborhood wearing different clothes and a Santa Claus hat.

But Turkey’s prime minister denied news reports claiming the gunman wore a Santa Claus outfit.

“There is no truth to this,” Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters Sunday. “He is an armed terrorist as we know it.”

The prime minister also said after visiting the wounded in a hospital that the assailant attacked security personnel outside the club before shooting randomly inside.

Yildirim said the attacker left a gun inside the venue and escaped by “taking advantage of the chaos” that ensued. He sid three of the wounded remain in critical condition.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told CBS News that they were not aware of any U.S. citizen deaths in the attack.

Meanwhile. the United States is also denying reports in Turkish new outlets and on social media that its security agencies knew in advance that the nightclub was at risk of a terror attack.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara said in a statement issued Sunday that “contrary to rumors circulating in social media, the U.S. Government had no information about threats to specific entertainment venues, including the Reina Club.”

The statement says the U.S. also “did not warn Americans to stay away from specific venues or neighborhoods.”

The Embassy says that on Dec. 22, the U.S. Embassy issued a general “holiday season threat warning” for Turkey and various parts of Europe, “as we do whenever there are indications that American citizens might be targeted or subjected to violence.”

Here at home, the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau said via Twitter that with regard to the Istanbul shooting, there were no specific threats to New York City. But the bureau said it is closely following developments.

The White House has also condemned what it called a “horrific terrorist attack” and offered U.S. help to Turkey.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz said President Barack Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation develops. Obama is vacationing in Hawaii this week with his family.

White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said the attack on “innocent revelers” celebrating New Year’s shows the attackers’ savagery. He said the U.S. sends thoughts and prayers to the relatives of those killed.

Price said the U.S. supports its NATO ally Turkey as both countries fight terrorism.

