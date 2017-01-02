Trump Tweets About Victory, Casts Doubt On Russian Hacking Claims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President-elect Donald Trump began 2017 exactly the way he spent much of 2016 – expressing himself with 140 characters or less.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, Trump was back on Twitter Monday, tweeting about his White House victory.

For Trump, it was an afternoon tweeting “I told you so’s”, writing:

Various media outlets and pundits say that I thought I was going to lose the election. Wrong, it all came together in the last week and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

I thought and felt I would win big, easily over the fabled 270 (306). When they cancelled fireworks, they knew, and so did I. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

The Trump camp also continued to cast more doubt on the conclusion that Russian hackers carried out cyberattacks to influence the U.S. election, now suggesting sanctions by the Obama administration are connected to politics.

“The question is, is the response of this administration, the sanctions they put on, proportional with the activities that have happened, and number two, is it a political response to Russia or is it a diplomatic response — because we haven’t seen these kind of sanctions in peacetime in our history?” said incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Trump feels Democrats are trying to discredit his victory, and indicated that he is not convinced the Russians are behind it.

“I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else,” Trump said, “and I also know things that other people don’t know.”

Trump said he would have to share “what he knows” later this week, in an apparent reference to upcoming meetings with U.S. intelligence officials.

But some Republicans also strongly believed Russia was out to influence the election.

“All of the members of the intelligence committees in Congress, Democrats and Republicans – none of us have any question about this,” said U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) “The only one who does apparently is Donald Trump.”

“We believe that Putin has hacked into our elections in America; that he is trying to undermine democracy all over the world,” said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

Trump said no computer is safe from hackers and he said if something is really important, you should write it by hand.