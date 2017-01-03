Second Avenue Subway Line Faces First Regular Work Day Since Opening

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Commuters are getting to test out the new Second Avenue subway line on its first regular work day Tuesday since it opened to the public on Sunday.

It took nearly 100 years from conception to completion, but after a couple of days to get out the kinks, commuters hope to finally benefit by riding aboard the new line.

“I work down at 28th and Park and I normally take the 6 train,” said Upper East Side resident Jeff Auerbach. “But this will help me.”

The completed phase one of the project came at a price tag of $4.45 billion and includes new stations at 96th Street, 86th Street and 72nd Street.

There is also a new entrance at 63rd Street and Third Avenue for a connection to the existing Q and F lines with Q train service continuing downtown on the east side.

MTA officials project that the new stations will reduce travel time by at least 10 minutes for riders traveling from the Upper East Side.

They also expect it will decrease crowding on the Lexington Avenue line by 13 percent or about 23,500 riders on an average per weekday.

And while many are impressed, for the cost, there are some who’d like to see further improvements.

“I would like it to connect not just to the Lexington Avenue line, but connect to the 1 line,” said Upper East Side resident Michael Zorek.

Through Jan. 8, service will begin at 6 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. Twenty-four hour service starts on Jan. 9.

The line is slated to eventually expand north into East Harlem, but no state has been set for that phase of the construction.