Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 3, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Craig doing a little singing — with some help from his trusty Auto-Tune, of course.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday's edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
With the holidays all but behind us, the guys got after it in a big way during this edition of their wildly popular radio program. They discussed Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz deciding to take a boat ride with some friends, plus the daily dysfunction of the Jets and the Knicks.
In addition, Boomer and Craig did their best to convince Jerry to spend some quality time with his mother, legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden stopped by the studio, and much more.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
