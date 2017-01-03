Schmeelk: 15 Years Of Bad Defense Has Haunted The Knicks

By John Schmeelk

The faces have changed time and time again since Jeff Van Gundy left the Knicks, but the problem remains the same: defense.

For nearly the entire season the Knicks have been in the bottom fifth of the league, something that has been a near constant since 2001.

The following are the Knicks’ defensive efficiency ratings on a season-by-season basis since Van Gundy quit early in the 2001-02 season.

2015-16: 18th

2014-15: 28th

2013-14: 24th

2012-13: 17th (playoff season — 50 wins)

2011-12: 5th (half D’Antoni, half Woodson, playoff season)

2010-11: 21 st (playoff season)

(playoff season) 2009-10: 27th

2008-09: 24th

2007-08: 29th

2006-07: 25th

2005-06: 27th

2004-05: 26th

2003-04: 15th (playoff season)

2002-03: 25th

2001-02: 18th

Over the last 15 seasons, the Knicks have finished in the top half of the league defensively just twice, which to no one’s surprise took place during two of their four playoff seasons in that span. During their third playoff season they were 17th, near the top half. The were 21st during their fourth playoff season and only made the postseason as the sixth seed because they were fifth in the NBA in offensive efficiency under Mike D’Antoni.

This season the Knicks rank 25th defensively. Their offense, which is ranked 16th, is not good enough to make up for such a pathetic display on the other end of the court. If the Knicks don’t significantly improve one of those ratings, they will not make the playoffs.

I wrote a couple weeks ago about how the Knicks were overachieving based on some numbers and the birds are finally coming home to roost. The Knicks have been outscored on an average of 3.1 points per game this season, 21st in the league. Their impressive record in close games is hiding some real problems that the team needs to correct.

Jeff Hornacek made a stunning admission on Monday night after his players embarrassed themselves by allowing 115 points to the pedestrian Orlando Magic.

“I don’t think our guys aren’t trying; maybe they’re not capable. I don’t know. That’s what we have to figure out,” Hornacek said. “Maybe play some other guys and mix the lineup somehow. We have to find someone to play some defense. You can’t come out at the beginning and their first three baskets are (3-pointers). You have to have better pride than that. I think they’re trying. They must not be good enough defensively.”

Hornacek then went on to talk about how the staff might come up with some schemes to try to fix the problem. The truth is the Knicks have tried to guard the pick and roll a bunch of different ways already this season and it hasn’t worked. Players have criticized their teammates for not following the team game plan and scouting reports.

The Knicks have rolled in different coaches through the years and the problem has been the same: bad defense. At some point, the players needs to play with better effort, and show pride in how they defend. It also reflects poorly on the team’s leader, Carmelo Anthony, who has been at the front of the line this season in terms of players not carrying their weight defensively.

It also shows the flaw in Phil Jackson’s roster construction. He traded for a point guard in Derrick Rose who everyone knew at the time of his acquisition was not a good defensive player. In that trade the Knicks moved their defensive stalwart in the middle, Robin Lopez, and signed a declining Joakim Noah to replace him. Noah has shown little ability to impact this defense in a positive way. The Knicks play better defense when he is on the bench. Noah’s strength as a mobile big had always been pick-and-roll defense, something that has seemed to completely evaporate.

Kristaps Porzingis seems to have taken a step back in his defense this season as well, save for his rim protection, which is still strong from time to time. Somehow, the Knicks have managed to be significantly worse defensively than they were last season, and eyes will logically go to the team’s two new additions, Noah and Rose. Solid defenders like Courtney Lee, Justin Holiday and Lance Thomas are not enough to keep this team even respectable on that end.

Is there really a way for the Knicks to be a good defensive team if Anthony and Rose are starting at point guard and small forward, respectively, especially if Noah is no longer a difference-maker at center? Probably not. As Hornacek has stated, those guys are either unable or unwilling.

Hornacek would be wise to start reducing playing time for players who don’t defend, but, unfortunately, the Knicks don’t have many great defensive options on the bench, either. If things don’t get better, the coach might have to just play small and try to outscore everyone. That means Porzingis at center and Anthony at power forward for extended minutes, even if the team’s defensive rebounding completely collapses.

The Knicks are running out of options and running out of time. They now sit in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, but only 1 game ahead of 12th. Conversely, they are only two games behind the fourth seed in the loss column, but the arrow is pointing down. Someone needs to defend. Hornacek is determined to find that person. If he isn’t on the roster, Jackson needs to find him elsewhere.

