4 Face Hate Crime Charges In Chicago After Assault Is Streamed Live On Facebook

CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Prosecutors have filed hate crime and aggravated kidnapping charges against four people accused of beating and taunting a man during an attack streamed live on Facebook.

Cook County prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against three 18-year-olds — Jordan Hill of Carpentersville, Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper of Chicago — and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington also of Chicago.

The four are also charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, prosecutors said. Three have also been charged with residential burglary.

Police have said the victim is an 18-year-old with “mental health challenges” who was missing from the northwest Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake.

The four suspects are black. The victim is white.

Police said the victim was terrified and traumatized after being held hostage from one to two days.

In the video, the victim was backed into a corner where his clothes were cut, his hair was peppered with cigarette ashes, and then his hair cut with a knife until his scalp bled, CBS Chicago reported. Several people can be seen laughing and eating during the attack, in addition to making disparaging remarks about President-elect Donald Trump and using racially charged language referencing white people, CBS Chicago reported.

Chicago Police Area North Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said after holding the young man hostage for 24 to 48 hours, the suspects “eventually just unbound him and let him go.”

Officers found the victim wandering the neighborhood in an obvious state of trauma, CBS Chicago reported.

The victim was treated and released from an area hospital following the incident, police said.

