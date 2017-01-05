‘He Is A Hero:’ Muslim Teen Honored For Tracking Down Suspect In Brooklyn

January 5, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Midwood, Muslim Teen, Q Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Muslim teenager has been honored for putting his life at risk to chase down an assault suspect in Brooklyn.

Ahmed Khalifa, 17, said he was heading home on Dec. 29 when he saw a man attacking a 56-year-old Orthodox Jewish woman on a Q subway train.

Khalifa got off the train and followed the suspect until police placed the man under arrest.

“I just needed to get him, that’s all I wanted to do,” Khalifa said. “She’s like my cousin basically, even though I don’t know her.”

On Thursday, Assemblyman Dov Hikind presented the Midwood High School student with a legislative citation and a laptop.

“He doesn’t want to be called a hero? He is a hero,” Hikind said.

Khalifa’s father was beaming.

“I’m proud of my son,” the teen’s father said.

Hikind hopes others follow Khalifa’s example.

“Hate is unacceptable under any circumstances,” Hikind said.

