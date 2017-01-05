Must-Try Bites Along The Second Avenue Subway Line

By John Friia

The wait is over for the Second Avenue Subway. After 10 years of planning and construction, the new Q train began service in January 2017, helping the commute of thousands of New Yorkers and allowing people to explore the restaurants along Second Avenue. From burgers to beer and southern cuisine, here are some of the best bites along the new subway line.

5 Napkin Burger

1325 Second Avenue

New York, NY 10021

212-249-0777

www.5napkinburger.com

72nd STREET STATION: With multiple locations throughout the city, 5 Napkin Burger serves their mouthwatering burgers on the Upper East Side just steps from the new subway station. In honor of the highly-anticipated opening, Executive Chef Andy D’Amico created The “Q Train” burger. During the month of January, people can order the hearty Angus burger made with knockwurst spices and topped with pastrami, Gruyere, braised sauerkraut and mustard on a pretzel bun. Construction workers that can prove they worked on the subway will receive a 20 percent discount throughout the month.

Schaller’s Stube Sausage Bar

1652 Second Avenue

New York, NY 10028

646-726-4355

www.schallerstube.com

86th STREET STATION: For over 70 years, Schaller & Weber has become synonymous with German style sausages and charcuterie. Continuing the legacy, Schaller & Weber opened Stube, a sausage bar located next to the iconic butcher. The menu is filled with nine wursts that draw inspiration from local and ethnic flavors. People can chow down one of their sandwiches, including “The Mighty Zeppelin,” with half a pound of kielbasa, cooked sauerkraut, bacon and melted Swiss cheese. While people will fall in love with their signature wursts, Stube also offers crispy fried chicken and jumbo pretzels with sweet mustard.

Two Little Red Hens

1652 Second Avenue

New York, NY 10028

212-452-0476

www.twolittleredhens.com

86th STREET STATION: There is a dessert wonderland nestled on Second Avenue near the new subway line. This quaint bakery is known for their signature cakes, cupcakes and cheesecake that offers something for everyone’s sweet tooth. Chocolate lovers can devour the Brooklyn Blackout, which is four layers of chocolate cake, three layers of chocolate pudding filling and smothered with fudge frosting.

Infirmary

1720 Second Avenue

New York, NY 10128

917-388-2512

www.infirmarynyc.com

96th STREET STATION: A piece of southern hospitality is located on the Upper East Side at Infirmary. Located steps from the 96th Street station, the restaurant serves Cajun-style comfort food in a friendly and welcoming environment. Infirmary offers various styles of the New Orleans classic Po’Boys, served on Leidenheimer bread with your choice of roast beef, slow smoked pulled pork, fried oysters, shrimp or catfish.

The Milton

1752 Second Avenue

New York, NY 10128

212-369-1900

www.themiltonnyc.com

96th STREET STATION: The Milton represents a unique fusion of American, British and Irish cuisine. The expansive gastropub is located near the end of the Q train and brings a rustic feel to the neighborhood, with locally-sourced reclaimed lumber and exposed beams. People can relax in their intimate table banquettes while enjoying their signature dishes, including the Irish Joe — made with sloppy joe-style Guinness braised short rib, Swiss cheese, peas and carrots on a potato roll with chips.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.