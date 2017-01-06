Boomer & Carton: Breaking Down The Giants’ Chances And Venting About The Jets

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Predictably, Boomer and Craig got this “Football Friday” edition of the Morning Extravaganza underway by discussing Wild Card Weekend.
The guys primarily focused on the Giants, as Eli Manning will try to orchestrate his third postseason win on the “frozen tundra” of Lambeau Field. Which Eli will show up? Will the Giants’ stout defense slow down red-hot Aaron Rodgers?? Will Big Blue emerge from Green Bay victorious???
In addition, Craig did some venting after being subjected to the Jets’ season-ending press conference, which featured team owner Woody Johnson, who Boomer’s BFF maintains is the real problem, and general manager Mike Maccagnan.
There was all of that, and, as an added bonus, Boomer explained why he is proud to be an American.
You know the drill, folks, it’s a “Playoff Friday,” so start actin’ like it.