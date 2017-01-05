Jets’ Johnson Won’t Issue Playoff Ultimatum To Bowles

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jets owner Woody Johnson on Thursday refused to give coach Todd Bowles a playoffs-or-bust mandate for 2017.

Bowles was retained despite the Jets going 5-11, being blown out with alarming regularity and experiencing locker-room flare-ups.

“I don’t really like mandates because they normally don’t work — lines in the sand or whatever,” Johnson told reporters at his year-end news conference. “You don’t want to judge it that way. The way we’ll judge it is getting better each and every year.”

Johnson insisted he’s still very much in Bowles’ corner.

“I have the same feeling about him — very, very smart, played the game, understands it from a player’s standpoint and coaching standpoint,” he said. “None of that has changed.”

MORE: Lichtenstein: Jets Making A Big Mistake Keeping Bowles In Place

Johnson said he’s trying to build a team that will achieve sustained success and that doing so takes time, patience and stability.

“Changing a lot, moving pieces, it makes it more difficult,” Johnson said. “I have confidence in Todd and (general manager) Mike (Maccagnan) and their staff, or I wouldn’t do it. Over time, their plan is going to yield continued success.”

Maccagnan told reporters he wasn’t happy with the team’s record but did see encouraging progress from young players.

MORE: Jets Enter Offseason Trying To Solve Issues On And Off Field

“We are in the same mindset (as the fans),” he added. “We want to get this thing turned around as quickly as we can.”

Johnson declined to address reports that President-elect Donald Trump is considering him for an ambassadorship to the United Kingdom, although he said it would be an honor. ProFootballTalk reported this week that if Johnson were appointed to the post, he would hand control of the Jets over to his younger brother, Christopher Wold Johnson.