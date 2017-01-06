Florida Gov. Scott Says He Called Trump, But Not Obama, After Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — President-elect Donald Trump does not take office for two more weeks, but Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he talked with Trump – and not with President Barack Obama – after a shooting left five people dead at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

“I have reached out to President-elect Trump, and spoken to him and to Vice President-elect (Mike) Pence multiple times to keep them informed, and they told me whatever resources that we need from the federal government, they would do everything in their power to make that happen,” Scott said at a news conference late Friday afternoon.

Reporters later asked whether Scott had talked to Obama. Scott said he had not talked to the current president and said Obama had not reached out to him. He said he had not reached out to Obama either, though he had reached out to Trump and Pence multiple times.

A reporter later asked, “Wouldn’t it be appropriate to call the president for resources?”

“I have a personal relationship with Vice President Pence and President-elect Trump, and I reached out,” Scott said.

Trump said in a tweet that he had also spoken with Scott.

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Another reporter asked Scott whether there should be a ban on weapons in airports. Scott said the question was not appropriate.

“It’s horrible what happened here. It’s not time to be political. It’s a time to mourn those that lost their life, finish an investigation, and pray for everybody who is still fighting for their life,” Scott said.

The suspected gunman – identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, of Anchorage, Alaska – was in police custody late Friday afternoon. Five people were killed and eight were injured in the shooting in the baggage claim area in Terminal 2 of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport early Friday afternoon.