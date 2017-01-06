Port Authority Increases Security At NY Airports Following Deadly Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNEwYork) — Security is being increased at New York-area airports Friday in wake of a shooting at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport that left at least five people dead and eight injured.

The shooting in Fort Lauderdale happened just before 1 p.m.. Thirteen people in total were shot.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, from Woodbury, New Jersey.

Santiago had a military ID according to officials. Santiago-Ruiz was a passenger on an Air Canada flight and had a checked handgun in his bag, according to a according to Broward County Commissioner Chip Lamarca.

According to Air Canada issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event that occurred at Fort Lauderdale Airport Terminal 2 today.

Thankfully all our customers and employees are reported accounted for and safe. Passengers on our departing flights were safely evacuated on the tarmac and arriving flights 1602 from YUL and 1622 from YYZ are being held off gate for the time being.

We have implemented a rebooking policy for passengers traveling today or tomorrow.

The terminal is closed and further queries on the status of the airport should be directed to the FLL authorities, as should questions related to the incident as the perpetrator is reported in police custody.”

The Port Authority’s heightened response at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Airport includes:

Emergency Service Unit strike teams equipped with tactical weapons will conduct anti-terrorism patrols.

PAPD counterterrorism measures also include the presence of armored vehicles and K-9 explosives detection teams.

New York State Police have increased their presence at Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.Increased random bag and checks at the air trains at Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports.

Investigators are still trying to identify a motive for the shooting.

Flights are not arriving or departing from Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at this time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Several flights have diverted to other South Florida airports.

The FAA has put in a ground stop for flights around the country that are destined for FLL, they are are being held on the ground at the origination airport. Travelers headed to Fort Lauderdale should check with their air carriers.