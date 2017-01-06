Snow, Icy Roads Could Slow Down Commuters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Commuters may be faced with slippery roads and travel delays as they maneuver through snow that has fallen overnight.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for New York City, Long Island, coastal southern Connecticut and parts of New Jersey and Westchester County.

CHECK: Alerts | Traffic/Transit | School Closings/Delays | Forecast/Radar

The National Weather Service says residents of the New York City area and New Jersey could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Long Island-based weather service spokesman Nelson Vaz says the snow will have ended by daybreak but colder temperatures mean there will be some accumulation on the ground. He suggests commuters give themselves a little extra travel time.

The icy and snow-covered roads have already caused some trouble on the roads early Friday morning. In Wyandanch, an SUV flipped over onto its side on Lake Drive, the driver hospitalized.

As the first snowflakes began to fall overnight, the work began for the hundreds of men and women tasked with keeping the roads clear.

In Nassau County, the Department of Public Works has at least 80 trucks hitting the streets throughout the morning. Each brine truck holds 10,000 tons of salt and water mix and can cover the area of four salt trucks.

In Mercer County, New Jersey, salt was spread across the roadways and snow started to accumulate.

And in New York City, the Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert Thursday to prepare for the winter weather.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)