5 Dead, 8 Injured In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting | Suspect From Woodbury, NJ | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

FBI Agents Seen At Union City Home Of Alleged Fort Lauderdale Gunman’s Relative

January 6, 2017 6:22 PM
Filed Under: Esteban Santiago, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting, Union City

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — FBI agents late Friday were investigating at a house in Union City, New Jersey, where a relative of the alleged Fort Lauderdale airport gunman lives.

The FBI confirmed that a family member of alleged gunman Esteban Santiago, 26, lives in the house on 20th Street just off Kerrigan Avenue in Union City. Santiago himself is a native of Woodbury, New Jersey.

The FBI confirmed that that there was an active investigation at the home Friday evening. About eight federal agents were seen coming and going through the front door, before leaving the scene in unmarked cars with emergency lights, Joe Biermann reported from Chopper 2.

Union City police closed the block of 20th Street where the house is located.

Five people were killed and eight more were injured in the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon. Santiago was taken in custody afterward.

