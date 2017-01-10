Report: Knicks’ Rose Blamed Family Situation For Disappearance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Derrick Rose reportedly told the Knicks he went missing Monday to return to his hometown of Chicago because of a family situation.

The point guard was a no-show Monday night for the Knicks’ 110-96 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

After the game, head coach Jeff Hornacek said he didn’t have enough information to comment on Rose’s whereabouts.

“Everything will become clear later on,” Hornacek said. “We want to respect whatever he’s going through, and we’re just not going to comment about it.”

ESPN, citing sources, was the first to report Tuesday that Rose has blamed family issues on his absence. The network also reported that the team had been so concerned about Rose that it sent someone to check on him at his apartment in New York.

The Knicks have not publicly commented on the situation Tuesday, but Newsday’s Al Iannazzone reported that Rose was at the Knicks’ practice facility.

Derrick Rose is at the Knicks' facility. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 10, 2017

Joakim Noah said he had spoken to Rose, his longtime teammate in Chicago, after the game. He wouldn’t discuss the conversation other than to say Rose was OK.

“Obviously, Derrick’s one of our better players and when he’s not here it’s tough, but just happy that everything is OK with him,” Noah said.



According to multiple reports, Rose has grown frustrated with the Knicks’ struggles and being benched in the fourth quarter of two recent games. But the New York Post, citing an NBA source, reported that Knicks general manager Steve Mills had spoken to Rose late Monday night and that his absence was “not a boycott.”

“This was an outside issues – harder to anticipate,” the source said. “That’s why this was so unexpected.”

Post reporter Marc Berman elaborated in a tweet Tuesday that Rose has talked about how hard it has been being apart from his son in Chicago.

Just note on source saying "outside issues". Rose referenced couple times missing son in Chicago. Seemed sad on Christmas being without him. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) January 10, 2017

Rose, who was acquired in a June trade with the Bulls, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33 games this season.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)