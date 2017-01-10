Police Commissioner O’Neill Sounds Off On NYPD Captain’s ‘Insensitive’ Rape Comments

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police Commissioner James O’Neill is speaking out after an NYPD captain made comments about rape that he has since apologized for.

Capt. Peter Rose of the 94th Precinct was speaking at a community council meeting last week when he made comments drawing a distinction between “true stranger rapes” and other kinds of rape.

Rose told the crowd the bulk of the recent sex attacks in the 94th precinct were “not total abomination rapes where strangers are being dragged off the street,” according to a report by DNAInfo.

The NYPD put distance between themselves and Rose’s remarks, saying in a statement last Friday “Captain Rose’s comments did not properly explain the complexity of issues involved with investigating rape complaints. Every report of rape is thoroughly investigated by specially trailed detectives in the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit. All complaints of rape and other types of sexual crimes are taken seriously whether they are by domestic partners, acquaintances, or strangers.”

The flap prompted Rose to issue an apology on Twitter Monday.

My sincerest apologies for the comments I've made. pic.twitter.com/TL4yC8JChq — NYPD 94th Precinct (@NYPD94Pct) January 9, 2017

“I deeply regret the statements I made last week about rape. I failed to communicate how I respond to reports of rape, and the actions the Department as a whole takes. My comments were not meant to minimize the seriousness of sexual assault,” Rose wrote. “Every rape, whether it is perpetrated by a stranger or someone known to them is fully investigated. We make no distinction in our response. My comments suggested otherwise and for that I apologize.”

The National Organization for Women-NYC staged a protest outside the the 94th precinct Tuesday morning.

“Commissioner O’Neill should take swift and meaningful action to ensure the women of Greenpoint that it’s not open season on them and that going on a date and getting raped will be taken seriously,” said NOW-NYC President Sonia Ossorio.

“This captain said something out loud that far too many law enforcement officials believe and put into practice,” said Jane Manning, Director of Women’s Justice NOW’s Take Rape Seriously campaign. “This means worse treatment for victims who report sex crimes to the police, less effort and fewer resources devoted to investigating sex crimes, and higher chances that sexual predators will get away with their crimes so that they can attack.”

In the Daily News, Commissioner O’Neill said the comments “for which [Rose] has already publicly apologized, were certainly insensitive.”

“He tried to draw a distinction between victims raped by strangers and those raped by people known to them. That left the misleading and inaccurate impression that the NYPD treats these types of cases differently, when taking reports, interviewing victims, conducting investigations or apprehending perpetrators,” O’Neill wrote. “We do not, as either a matter of policy or practice.”