Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 11, 2017

It’s the stuff that a highly anticipated “Moment of Day” is made of. We’ll just leave it at that.

As for the rest of Wednesday’s show, Boomer and Craig had plenty to say about the Derrick Rose situation after the Knicks’ point guard was fined for missing Monday night’s game against New Orleans.

Rose will make his return to the lineup on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Boomer and Craig took Rose and the Knicks to task, compared the maligned former MVP to the Bulls’ disgruntled Rajon Rondo, and took a call from a distraught 78-year-old fan.

The guys also talked about the “neighbor ladies” that Boomer grew up with, and received a call from NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill, following the passing of true hero, Det. Steven McDonald.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

