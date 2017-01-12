Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 12, 2017

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on Wally Backman and his new managerial job in Mexico.
Boomer and Craig devoted a large part of their open to a discussion about the Mets’ former second baseman and minor league bench boss. They also got into the Knicks, who suffered arguably their worst loss of the season on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »