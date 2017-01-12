Reports: Jets To Interview Broncos Assistant Studesville For Offensive Coordinator Job

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets reportedly have scheduled an interview with Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Gang Green is looking for a new playcaller after Chan Gailey announced his retirement following two seasons with the team.

Studesville, 49, has been an NFL assistant for 20 years, the last seven with the Broncos as running backs coach. In 2010, he went 1-3 as Denver’s interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired.

Studesville, who was the Giants’ running backs coach from 2001-03, has never been an offensive coordinator. His role in Denver is unclear after the Broncos hired Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as their head coach Wednesday.

MORE: Jets’ Leonard Williams Added To Pro Bowl Roster

The Jets had sought permission to interview Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for the job, but their request was denied.

New York (5-11) had the league’s 26th-ranked offense in 2016 and enters the offseason with many questions, the biggest being who will start at quarterback.