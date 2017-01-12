Reports: Jets To Interview Broncos Assistant Studesville For Offensive Coordinator Job

January 12, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Eric Studesville, New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Jets reportedly have scheduled an interview with Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Gang Green is looking for a new playcaller after Chan Gailey announced his retirement following two seasons with the team.

Studesville, 49, has been an NFL assistant for 20 years, the last seven with the Broncos as running backs coach. In 2010, he went 1-3 as Denver’s interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired.

Studesville, who was the Giants’ running backs coach from 2001-03, has never been an offensive coordinator. His role in Denver is unclear after the Broncos hired Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as their head coach Wednesday.

MORE: Jets’ Leonard Williams Added To Pro Bowl Roster

The Jets had sought permission to interview Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for the job, but their request was denied.

New York (5-11) had the league’s 26th-ranked offense in 2016 and enters the offseason with many questions, the biggest being who will start at quarterback.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia