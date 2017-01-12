CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Old Bridge, N.J. Residents Weigh In On Hope For Change Under Trump

January 12, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Meg Baker, Old Bridge, President-Elect Donald Trump

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork)President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office next week, and he is already making headlines on and off social media.

So what do his supporters think about him months after the election? CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke with voters in Middlesex County, New Jersey on Thursday.

The town of Old Bridge, located in the eastern part of Middlesex County, strongly voted for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. But in the last election, many working-class Democrats flipped.

How do they feel post-election with all the tweets, allegations and noise? Robert Zawada of Millstone Township said it did not waver his support for Trump at all.

“I’m just getting tired of all the negativity,” Zawada said. “I’ve supported all of my presidents whether I voted for them or not.”

At the Bridge-Way Diner off Route 9 in Old Bridge, Zawada, 68, talked with Charles DeSaro about politics over breakfast. DeSaro also spoke highly of Trump.

“I think his style is great. I think that’s what this country needs — a forward type of person,” DeSaro said. “He’s a New Yorker. He’s got that New York state of mind. That’s what you need.”

Rich Bruno of Old Bridge, also in his 60s, said Trump was different from most politicians.

“His rhetoric is refreshing, because he’s not politically correct, and as far as anything, I look at him as a man who didn’t need the job, didn’t want the job — except wants to make a difference,” he said.

Bruno was not particularly worried about Trump’s dealings with Russia.

“It affects me very little,” he said. “Obviously if there was any hard proof that there was anything going on with him in Russia, I would be very disappointed. However, the fact that nobody can prove anything, and it’s just rhetoric, and it’s just, you know, people making statements, I think he’s a true American and I don’t think he’s disloyal to this country. I think he cares about this country.”

“Unless something really comes out, I do believe he is telling the truth,” added Zawada.

Added waitress Kathryn Murphy: “I think if we focus too much on that. We are taking attention off from what really needs to be done.”

Baker asked Murphy what she hopes to see change in New Jersey under Trump.

“First of all, taxes – especially here in New Jersey – are way too high,” she said.

Baker also asked Alexander Stavrou of Old Bridge, who is a millennial, what he hoped the Trump administration would do.

“Hopefully create more jobs,” he said.

Immigration was a major issue for Murphy.

“Immigrants — I think they need to come into this country legally the way most do,” she said. “I work really hard, and I don’t want to work really hard for somebody that comes in here just to to take from me. I have no problem with immigrants who come in legal work and want to make the county better just like I do.”

For some here in Old Bridge, Trump’s attitude is like a good strong cup of coffee. For others, it’s a bitter sip. But many still anticipated an improvement.

“I think he says too much sometimes comes across wrong way, which is not good, but I’m kind of looking past that right now,” another man said. “I want to just see, you know, action and results.”

And the diner denizens advised that Trump’s cabinet picks should not be dismissed just as wealthy men.

“It makes me very confident that these are successful men that have accumulated wealth by their own work and efforts, and that should be lauded and commended,” said Mike Toto of Freehold.

“You want to know what’s going to go on, and he does, straight up – boop!” said waitress Karen Kartis. “Medicine – take it. Peel the Band-Aid off, whatever, and then we’ll see what happens. Can’t be any worse than what we’ve going on already; what we had for the past eight years.”

Trump vows to repeal Obamacare and replace it in the same instance. Baker asked him whether he thought the plan was part of Trump’s style of saying grand things about what might be a longer process.

“Absolutely, but all officials talk same way,” DeSaro said. “That’s politics. He’s becoming a politician.”

“He claims he can do it with just an hour a day,” added Zawarda. “Like to see that, but not so sure that can happen. I hope things don’t get worse.”

Indeed, time will tell.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia