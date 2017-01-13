50 Stories: How Breaking News Unfolds In The Newsroom

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Each week this year, WCBS 880’s Wayne Cabot will deliver a 50th anniversary podcast called 50 Stories.

This week, Wayne sits down with news anchor Steve Scott and reporter Alex Silverman to talk about how coverage of a big story unfolds in the newsroom.

This is a behind the scenes view of coverage on stories like the “Miracle on the Hudson,” the Pulse nightclub shooting and more. Anchors and reports who were on the air as those stories developed discuss how the news gets delivered.

