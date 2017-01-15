62-Year-Old Woman Killed In DWAI Crash At Shirley Gas Station

January 15, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Crash, DWAI, Long Island, Shirley

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman who was seriously injured in a crash on Long Island Saturday has died, authorities say.

Rosalie Koening, 62, of Mastic, was pumping gas at a Mobil station near William Floyd Parkway and Moriches Middle Island road at around 11:25 a.m. when police say a woman driving under the influence missed a turn and crashed into a gas pump on the scene.

Koening was pinned between the gas pump and her vehicle, police say. She was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in serious condition and later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Renee McKinney, 53, of Mastic, who was driving the 2002 Nissan Altima that crashed, was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center as a precaution, police say. Passenger Iesha Lemay, 33, of Mastic, was not injured.

McKinney was later arrested and is now facing DWAI charges, police say.

McKinney will be arraigned in First District court on Sunday.

 

