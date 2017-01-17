Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 17, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on paternity leave, as Craig offered his take on how much is too much.

Boomer and Craig spent a good portion of their show discussing the Knicks, specifically focusing on team president Phil Jackson’s silence in the face of one bad loss after another.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »