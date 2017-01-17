Baby Girl Dies Nearly A Week After Being Found Unconscious In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 2-month-old Bronx girl has died nearly a week after she was taken to a hospital with numerous injuries including a fractured spine.

Sherlin Camacho died Monday morning at Montefiore Medical Center.

Officers found the girl on Jan. 10 after responding to a 911 call of an infant having difficulty breathing inside an apartment at 2115 Honeywell Ave. in the West Farms section.

She had been found unconscious by her father, authorities said.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition until Monday.

Police say she had a broken tibia, a spinal fracture, a bruised femur, a broken rib and retinal damage.

Both parents have been questioned by police.

No arrests have been made, and the police department’s Bronx Child Abuse Squad is investigating.

There is no Administration of Children’s Services history with the family. A 5-year-old boy has also been removed from the home.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)