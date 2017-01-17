Reports: Anthony Tells Jackson In Meeting He Wants To Remain A Knick

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two days after Carmelo Anthony suggested it might be time to discuss a trade out of New York, the Knicks star met with team president Phil Jackson.

According to multiple reports, Jackson asked Anthony if he wanted to remain a Knick, to which the nine-time All-Star reiterated his commitment to the team.

The tensions started last week when FanRagSports’ Charley Rosen, Jackson’s biographer and close confidant, wrote a column saying that “Carmelo Anthony has outlived his usefulness in New York.”

When asked about the article Sunday, Anthony said: “If that’s … what’s coming from that side, I guess it’s a conversation we should have. If they feel like my time in New York is over, I guess that’s a conversation we should have.”

Rosen has said that the views expressed in the column were his own, not Jackson’s. But Jackson did nothing to clear the air with Anthony after the forward spoke about the issue publicly. According to ESPN, Anthony twice requested a meeting with Jackson before the Knicks president spoke with him.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, citing a source, reported that “the meeting as far more contentious than previous sit downs between Jackson and Anthony.” However, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the meeting was “calm, business-like.”

Anthony, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, has consistently said he’s committed to remaining a Knick, although last season he said he hopes to win an NBA title before he retires, even if it means playing elsewhere.

He said Sunday he hasn’t considered waiving the no-trade clause.

A source close to Anthony told the New York Daily News on Tuesday that “nothing has changed. He wants to stay in New York and win in New York.”

The Knicks are 18-24 and have lost two of their last 13 games.

Anthony, 32, is averaging 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.