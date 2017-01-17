Indictment Unsealed On Orlando Nightclub Gunman’s Wife

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal prosecutors have unsealed a two-count indictment against the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

The document says Noor Salman, between April and June of last year, “did knowingly aid and abet” her husband’s attempt to support the Islamic State group.

Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine patrons were killed.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

The indictment accuses Salman of misleading police officers and FBI agents who were investigating the attack.

CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues reported that officials believe she may have had knowledge of the attack, but did not inform law enforcement or attempt to prevent it.

Her attorney says Salman had no advance knowledge of the attack.

“Noor Salman had no foreknowledge nor could she predict what Omar Mateen intended to do that tragic night,” her attorney, Linda Moreno, said. “Noor has told her story of abuse at his hands. We believe it is misguided and wrong to prosecute her and that it dishonors the memories of the victims to punish an innocent person.”

Salman is due in federal court in Oakland later Tuesday. She was arrested Monday in the San Francisco Bay area.

