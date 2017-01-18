Chief Of Staff: Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Houston

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush’s chief of staff as saying that Bush has been hospitalized in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle and KHOU-TV reported early Wednesday that Bush chief of staff Jean Becker says the 41st president was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill.

Becker said Bush is in stable condition and “doing fine,” but did not specify the reason the 92-year-old was hospitalized. Both media outlets say his office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday, CBS News reported.

Bush was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He served as US president from 1989 to 1993.

