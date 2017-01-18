Prosecutors: Convictions In Bridgegate Trial Should Stand

January 18, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Bill Baroni, Bridgegate, Bridget Kelly, Chris Christie, george washington bridge

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal prosecutors say the corruption convictions of two former aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal should stand.

They wrote in a filing late Tuesday in response to motions by Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni that the evidence was overwhelming.

Kelly and Baroni were convicted of scheming with former Christie ally David Wildstein to punish Democratic Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich for not endorsing Christie when he ran for re-election in 2013. Wildstein pleaded guilty.

Kelly and Baroni argue the government didn’t prove the plan to create traffic jams was aimed at retaliating against Sokolich. They say the judge should have given different instructions to the jury.

Prosecutors wrote that under conspiracy law, they aren’t required to prove any motive behind the acts in question.

Christie wasn’t charged. Kelly and Baroni are scheduled to be sentenced next month.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

