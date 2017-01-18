Desperate Search Continues For Missing Upper West Side Woman With Alzheimer’s Disease

January 18, 2017 6:56 AM
Filed Under: Debreh Gilbert, Magdalena Doris, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A desperate search continues for an Upper West Side woman with Alzheimer’s disease who walked out of a pharmacy last weekend and hasn’t been seen since.

Debreh Gilbert has been missing since Saturday afternoon on Broadway at 110th Street.

She was with her husband of 24 years, Scott Kegelman, at a Rite Aid store when Kegelman says she wandered away when he turned his back for a moment.

“Within less than two minutes I was there and usually she’s right behind me and she wasn’t there, wasn’t in the aisle we left her in,” Kegelman said. “I ran around like a maniac.”

She is seen on surveillance video walking out of the pharmacy alone and turning left. An employee at the Famous Famiglia pizza store just a block away remembers seeing Gilbert on Saturday.

“About 30 minutes – 30 to 40 minutes,” the employee said, adding that Gilbert was “She sitting there; she was walking around.”

The employee said Gilbert ordered two slices of pizza, but then left.

“Asked for a slice and someone came inside the store and he paid for her and he leaves, after he leaves she left too,” the employee said.

Gilbert often has trouble remembering her name, where she is or her life before the diagnosis.

“Now she’s more like a 6-year-old, so I’ve been relating to her like my child as much as my wife,” her husband said. “Lately, the last several months more like she won’t let me out of her sight.”

She was once an avid motorcyclist, world traveler and philanthropist who once raised enough money to build water wells in West Africa.

“Deb is an amazing person and we just gotta help her any way we can,” neighbor Robert McNaughton said.

Her neighbors are now assisting in the search for Gilbert, hanging posters near Mount Sinai Hospital on 101st Street in hopes that someone will recognize her.

“Desperation,” her husband said. “I know she’s just terrorized. Imagine a 6-year-old kid who has lost his mommy and daddy and wandering around this big city.”

Gilbert is 5’3″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with green eyes and dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a dark red hat, a black Harley Davidson jacket, blue jeans and black suede boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

