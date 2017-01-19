Protesters Head To Washington For Post-Inauguration Day Women’s March

January 19, 2017 12:05 PM
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Washington D.C. is getting ready for a major demonstration the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Hundreds of thousands are expected Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington. Protesters boarded buses Thursday morning in Midtown to head to D.C. ahead of the march.

“I just don’t like what he represents and I think that it’s really important for a lot of people to gather and protest his values and show that we won’t tolerate it,” Laura from New Jersey told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck. “His election was a farce, almost.”

“I think that it’s important as a woman, that our voice is heard,” another protester said. “He doesn’t represent what we stand for.”

The subway system that serves D.C. will open earlier and add trains because of expected high ridership by people traveling to the march.

Metro said in a statement Wednesday that it will open two hours early Saturday, at 5 a.m., and add up to two dozen additional trains to accommodate people attending the march.

Metro said that under the new schedule trains will depart stations at the end of each line every 12 minutes, which will result in service every four to six minutes at all stations in downtown Washington.

Metro had previously announced an early opening and additional service for Inauguration Day on Friday. On that day, Metro is also opening at 4 a.m. and plans to run rush hour service for 17 hours, until 9 p.m.

