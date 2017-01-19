Disciplinary Trial Continues For NYPD Officer Who Fatally Shot 18-Year-Old Ramarley Graham

January 19, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Raegan Medgie, Ramarley Graham, Richard Haste

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday marks the third day of testimony at the disciplinary trial for an NYPD officer who fatally shot an unarmed teenager after chasing him into his family home in the Bronx in 2012.

Officer Richard Haste was part of a narcotics unit on patrol on Feb. 2, 2012 when a fellow officer radioed that 18-year-old Ramarley Graham had a gun, CBS2’s Raegan Medgie reported. Haste followed the teen inside his apartment and shot him in the bathroom when he thought Graham was reaching for a weapon.

No weapon was found.

Inspector Raymond Caroli, with the NYPD’s firearms and tactics unit, testified Thursday. He said Haste was not in violation of firing his weapon, but said the officer did not follow department guidelines when he entered Graham’s apartment. He should have called for other units trained in such circumstances, Caroli testified.

Haste’s lawyer is arguing there are no specific guidelines to follow in a situation like this.

Haste is expected to take the stand Friday.

The NYPD deputy commissioner of trials will issue a recommendation to the police commissioner on whether or not Haste should be fired. That decision could be made in the next 60 to 90 days.

Last March, federal prosecutors declined to file civil rights charges against the officer.

