City Councilman Demands Answers After Trump Tower Security Measures Disrupt MTA Bus Service

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fifth Avenue and 57th Street are open to traffic and pedestrians, but since Election Day, MTA buses have been skipping stops near Trump Tower, forcing some riders to go out of their way.

On Fifth Avenue, some buses haven’t been stopping for more than a quarter mile between 59th and 52nd streets, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported.

A rider, named Elaine, said after Election Day the M57 bus started skipping the Fifth Avenue stop.

“I don’t even know if they have a sign anymore,” she said. “For me it’s not that awful, I just have to walk from Fifth Avenue to Madison, but I just wonder what we’re doing for the handicapped and people who can’t just walk another few blocks.”

“It’s totally horrible, I had to walk four or five blocks only to take the bus,” another rider said. “They have to open them because it affects everybody … everybody.”

City Councilman Dan Garodnick is demanding action.

“We can’t just start eliminating bus stops without notice to the public,” said Garodnick. “We understand the Trump security situation is complicated, but we need to know that there are people who are standing up for bus riders and people who are trying to pass through.”

The MTA told WCBS 880 it can’t comment on Secret Service security measures.