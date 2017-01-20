Trump Inauguration Day: Full Coverage | Watch Live | Follow Live | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880  

Boomer & Carton: Knicks, Woody And NFL Conference Title Games

January 20, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

With Boomer back from Houston, Craig was in his comfort zone on Friday morning.

The Dynamic Duo had plenty to talk about.

After the Booms was through telling us all about filming “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017,” the conversation shifted toward the Knicks, whose latest loss didn’t come without controversy.

Then it was on to the Jets, as word came down Thursday that Woody Johnson has been named the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and will hand the day-to-day operations of the team over to his younger brother, Christopher.

There was all of that, and, oh yeah, the NFC and AFC championship games are on Sunday.

You know the drill folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.

