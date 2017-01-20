Trump Inauguration Day: Full Coverage | Watch Live | Follow Live | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880  

'Dear Donald…:' New Yorkers Offer Advice To Incoming President Trump

January 20, 2017 10:02 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On inauguration day morning, 1010 WINS report John Montone went to Trump Tower to speak with New Yorkers who offered some advice to fellow New Yorker, Donald Trump.

Trump will sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States.

Here’s a look at what New Yorkers had to say to Trump in a segment called, “Dear Donald…”

“Dear Donald, think of the little people, think of everyone that you’ve promised change for, not just the select few,” one woman said.

“Dear Donald, you’re doing a great job, keep it up,” one man said.

“Dear Donald, think before you speak,” a woman said.

“Dear Donald, think before you tweet,” her friend added.

“Dear Donald, keep your mouth shut,” another woman said.

“Dear Don, don’t mess with the unions,” a construction worker said.

“Dear Donald, please don’t go into office, please leave,” a woman said.

“Dear Donald, be smart,” one man said.

“Dear Donald, behave yourself,” a man said.

“Dear Donald, just take care of us veterans,” another man said.

“Dear Donald, I really hope you’re about the words that you say you are, I hope that you do good for us and we’re going to give you a chance,” a man, who didn’t vote for Trump, said.

A number of New Yorkers said, “Dear Donald, make America great again,” Montone reported.

