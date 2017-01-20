Inauguration Day: Donald Trump To Be Sworn In As America’s 45th President

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Donald Trump upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington and now the real estate mogul and reality television star will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Ebullient Trump supporters have flocked to the nation’s capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

The president-in-waiting will attend church with his family Friday morning then meet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House.

The Trumps and the Obamas will then travel together in the presidential limousine for the short trip to the Capitol for the noon swearing-in ceremony.

With his wife Melania at his side, Trump wrapped up a busy inauguration eve with a candlelight dinner at Washington’s Union Station. Earlier, he reiterated his campaign slogan at the National Mall where thousands gathered.

“We are going to make America great again and I’ll add greater than ever before,” he said.

The new first family joined the soon-to-be president as he stood silent in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Earlier in the day, Trump and Vice-president elect Mike Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump also stopped at his new D.C. hotel for lunch with cabinet members then showed off his patriotism while singing along at a celebratory concert, mouthing the words “God bless the USA” as Lee Greenwood and Sam Moore performed.

Following the inauguration, the Trumps will say goodbye to the Obama family as they board a helicopter at the White House to Andrew’s Air Force Base before flying to Palm Springs, California.

