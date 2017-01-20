Obama’s Final Tweets As President: ‘It’s Been The Honor Of My Life To Serve You’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Barack Obama had a final message Friday to the American people: “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you.”
With just hours left in his presidency, Obama issued a series of tweets ahead of his tea with first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at the White House.
“You made me a better leader and a better man,” the president said. “I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.”
In his final tweet, Obama said, “I’m still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.”
After tea, the Obamas and the Trumps will travel together in the presidential limousine to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony at noon.