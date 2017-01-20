Obama’s Final Tweets As President: ‘It’s Been The Honor Of My Life To Serve You’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Barack Obama had a final message Friday to the American people: “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you.”

With just hours left in his presidency, Obama issued a series of tweets ahead of his tea with first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at the White House.

“You made me a better leader and a better man,” the president said. “I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.”

