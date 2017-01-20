‘I Have A Lot Of Respect For Those Two People’: President Trump Applauds Bill & Hillary Clinton During Inaugural Lunch

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump, speaking at his inaugural luncheon, paused for a moment to talk about his respect for his rival in the presidential race.
Hillary and Bill Clinton were in attendance at the luncheon.
When Trump arrived, he immediately walked over to her table and shook her hand.
Trump took a moment during brief remarks at the lunch to single Clinton out.
“I’ll tell you, there’s something I wanted to say. I was very honored, very very honored, when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton were coming today, and I think it’s appropriate to say,” Trump said. “I’d like you to stand up.”
Trump then joined the crowd in a lengthy applause of Clinton.
“And honestly, there’s nothing more I could say, because I have a lot of respect for those two people,” Trump added.