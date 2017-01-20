‘I Have A Lot Of Respect For Those Two People’: President Trump Applauds Bill & Hillary Clinton During Inaugural Lunch

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump, speaking at his inaugural luncheon, paused for a moment to talk about his respect for his rival in the presidential race.

WATCH: Trump acknowledges Bill, Hillary Clinton at luncheon, asking Hillary to "stand up"; "I have a lot of respect for those two people." pic.twitter.com/cYJPQyuq6V — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2017

Hillary and Bill Clinton were in attendance at the luncheon.

When Trump arrived, he immediately walked over to her table and shook her hand.

MORE: Full Coverage | Trump’s Inaugural Address Video & Transcript | Photos: Trump’s Inauguration | On The Ground At Inauguration Day

Trump took a moment during brief remarks at the lunch to single Clinton out.

“I’ll tell you, there’s something I wanted to say. I was very honored, very very honored, when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton were coming today, and I think it’s appropriate to say,” Trump said. “I’d like you to stand up.”

Trump then joined the crowd in a lengthy applause of Clinton.

“And honestly, there’s nothing more I could say, because I have a lot of respect for those two people,” Trump added.