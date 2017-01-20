Watch: Donald Trump Is Sworn In As The 45th President Of The United States

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says Americans came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement “the likes of which the world has never seen before.”
Trump was officially sworn into office Friday as the 45th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol.
You can take a look back at all of the day’s events by watching the videos below:
Donald Trump Addresses The People As President
President Donald Trump Takes The Oath Of Office
Donald Trump Is Announced At The Capitol
President Obama And President-Elect Trump Arrive At The Capitol
Obama, Trump Leave White House
Vice President Mike Pence Takes The Oath Of Office
Sen. Roy Blunt’s Opening Remarks
Senator Chuck Schumer’s Inaugural Remarks
Readings And The Invocation By Cardinal Dolan And Others
The Missouri State University Chorale Performs
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir And The United States Marine Corps Band
Bill And Hillary Clinton Arrive At The Inauguration
George W Bush And Laura Bush Arrive At The Inauguration
The Trump Children Arrive At The Capitol
Michelle Obama And Dr. Jill Biden Arrive At The Capitol
Karen Pence And Melania Trump Arrive At The Capitol
President Obama And Vice President Biden Take Their Seats