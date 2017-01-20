Watch: Donald Trump Is Sworn In As The 45th President Of The United States

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says Americans came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement “the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

Trump was officially sworn into office Friday as the 45th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol.

You can take a look back at all of the day’s events by watching the videos below:

Donald Trump Addresses The People As President

President Donald Trump Takes The Oath Of Office

Donald Trump Is Announced At The Capitol

President Obama And President-Elect Trump Arrive At The Capitol

Obama, Trump Leave White House

Vice President Mike Pence Takes The Oath Of Office

Sen. Roy Blunt’s Opening Remarks

Senator Chuck Schumer’s Inaugural Remarks

Readings And The Invocation By Cardinal Dolan And Others

The Missouri State University Chorale Performs

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir And The United States Marine Corps Band

Bill And Hillary Clinton Arrive At The Inauguration

George W Bush And Laura Bush Arrive At The Inauguration

The Trump Children Arrive At The Capitol

Michelle Obama And Dr. Jill Biden Arrive At The Capitol

Karen Pence And Melania Trump Arrive At The Capitol

President Obama And Vice President Biden Take Their Seats