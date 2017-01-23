Former Mount Sinai ER Doctor Gets Prison In Sex Abuse Case

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former highly-regarded Mount Sinai Hospital emergency room doctor who admitted to sexually abusing four female patients has been sentenced to prison.

Dr. David Newman apologized in court Monday, saying what he did was awful and disgusting. He said he’s sorry to physicians and patients everywhere, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

Newman was sentenced to two years behind bars as part of a plea deal. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

One woman, who Newman admitted to knocking out with Propofol before committing a sex act on her, spoke out at the sentencing.

She told the judge that what happened to her has affected all parts of her life and she feels she can never trust a doctor again, Papa reported. The victim said she wants to be able to get away from the feelings of disgust, worthlessness and embarrassment.

The judge said he believed the doctor to be remorseful, but added “I hope, but I’m not sure these women can get past what happened to them,” Papa reported.