CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
STORM WATCH: Alerts | Track The Nor'easter | NJ TRANSIT | LIRR | Airports | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

MTA Orders Expanded Screening For Sleep Apnea

January 23, 2017 11:43 PM
Filed Under: Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTA, Sleep Apnea, Tony Aiello

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced plans Monday to spend millions of dollars to screen employees for a health condition that can have deadly consequences.

The move comes three years after the deadly Spuyten Duyvil Metro-North crash — blamed in part on the engineer’s undiagnosed sleep apnea.

Now, the MTA is going farther than any transit agency in the country, ordering sleep apnea screenings for every commuter train and subway operator as well as every bus driver.

Sleep apnea is a medical disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts while a person is sleeping, sometimes hundreds of times, when the patient’s throat muscles intermittently relax and block his or her windpipe. This results in insufficient sleep. If left untreated, someone with the disorder functions with reduced alertness and may involuntarily fall asleep.

“We feel like it’s the right thing to do to ensure customer safety and the safety of the general public to extend this program to everyone who has direct responsibility for train and bus movement,” MTA Chief Safety Officer David Mayer tells CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Mayer says employees will be screened during their periodic MTA physicals, where they will complete a questionnaire to gauge their risk for drowsiness.

The doctor will look for other sleep apnea factors, including a neck circumference greater than 17 inches.

“If our physicians note that one of our operators is at risk for having sleep apnea because of those factors then our employee will be referred for a sleep study,” Mayer says.

That study can be done either at a sleep lab or at home using special equipment.

“Considering I take both the Long Island Rail Road and the subway every day I’m very glad they’re doing that!” Dr. Steven Feinsilver of Lenox Hill Hospital said.

Feinsilver says treatment for apnea usually involves a so-called “CPAP” machine worn at bedtime. It’s so effective that the risk of on-the-job drowsiness usually drops significantly.

“I would be okay with people continuing to do even high-risk professions if they’re treated,” Feinsilver said.

Sleep apnea is suspected in both the September Hoboken crash and the Atlantic Terminal crash earlier this month. Metro-North has screened almost 500 engineers and trainees — about ten percent were found to have sleep apnea.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia