LIRR Train Derails At Atlantic Terminal In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency responders are headed to the scene of a Long Island Rail Road train derailment.
It happened Wednesday morning on track 6 at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn. The Office of Emergency Management says at least 18 people suffered minor injuries.
Images posted to social media shows a broken window and a damaged door. Others images show passengers crowded on the platform.
Commuters should expect transit delays and road closures near Atlantic Avenue and Flatbush Avenue.
