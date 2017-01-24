‘Bridgegate’ Defendants Baroni, Kelly Ask Judge To Postpone Sentencing

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two former aides to Republican Gov. Chris Christie are asking a judge to postpone their sentencing next month.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni are scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21.

They were convicted in November in an alleged plot to purposely cause traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge in 2013 to punish a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse the Republican Christie.

Kelly’s attorney said she hasn’t had enough time under law to review a pre-sentencing report.

Kelly and Baroni were each convicted on seven criminal counts that carry maximum sentences up to 20 years. But they’re expected to be sentenced to far less time.

