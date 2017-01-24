Parts Of Long Island Dealing With Flood Waters From Nor’easter

January 24, 2017 11:37 AM
Babylon, Freeport, Lindenhurst, Riverhead

BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Flooding continues to be a problem on Long Island a day after a nor’easter slammed the Tri-State area with high winds and heavy rain.

Streets were flooded in Babylon Tuesday morning where the water could be seen up to the garages and front doors of several homes.

Freeport resident Yolanda, who lives in the area of South Ocean Avenue and Adams Street and said every time it rains, it floods.

“When I got up at 6, it was a lake,” she told 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria. “It’s a lake.”

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy said the solution is to install ocean gates just like ones in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

“They’ve had them in Stamford since 1964 and they’re working fine. In New Bedford, they’re up there for 50 years,” he told 1010 WINS’ Car D’Auria. “They’ve never had a flood since they installed them.”

In Lindenhurst, resident Tom Vassiliou sprang into action before 5 a.m. knocking on his neighbor’s doors and warning them the street was very flooded and they better move their cars.

“I was kind of being the valet today for the flood,” he told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.

Water also flooded a large area of Riverhead’s downtown business district. Residents said the flooding is as bad as they’ve ever seen it.

“Honestly it’s been quite a while since I’ve seen anything like this,” a man named Richard told WCBS 880’s Mike Xirinachs.

Several vehicles were also left stranded in a flooded parking area.

