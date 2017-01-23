Nor’easter Threatens To Flood Coastal Towns In NY, NJ

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York and New Jersey are preparing for a pounding as a nor’easter moves through the area.

High winds have already caused damage, and flooding fears have coastal towns on alert. The concern comes later Monday when nor’easter winds are expected to reach nearly 60 miles per hour, combined with rain and high tide.

In New Jersey, a high tide advisory sign in Rumsen warned of the possible flooding to come as the Shrewsbury River swelled.

In Sea Bright, despite a high retaining wall along the main drag, Ocean Avenue is still susceptible to water overflow.

“When you get storms like this and the tide rises it doesn’t take much. I’ve seen Ocean Avenue flood many times in my life, drastically flood,” Sea Bright resident Robert Lambert said. “All you can do is bunker down and hope for the best.”

“I’m trying not to get blown away, the wind is just absolutely insane out here today,” Samantha Bernstein of Sea Bright said. “Lots and lots of flooding. It will start coming through the river and over the sea wall. We just get it everywhere in town.”

On Long Island, the Nautical Mile along Freeport’s Woodcleft Canal, which was devastated in Sandy, geared up for high winds and seas. Residents and business owners are on alert and ready to respond.

There is potential for coastal flooding, widespread dune erosion and localized beachfront washovers. Officials are warning residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

“The cars are moved, supplies are stockpiled. We are ready,” resident John Fusco said.

“If high tide is here at the right time, forget about it. We will be swimming home. All I know is I am getting my car out of here before the flood gets here,” resident Debra Smith said.

“We are praying that this just goes away,” another resident said.

“It’s not going to be good, it’s going to be horrible out here,” another said.

PSEG Long Island has bolstered crews, and is urging residents to sign up for MyAlerts to report blackouts and receive repairs updates.